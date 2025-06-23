What to know when looking for a clinical counsellor

Photo: Contributed Jennifer Kirkbride

Deciding to seek mental health support is a brave step that is often followed by an equally overwhelming search for the right clinical counsellor.

As a registered clinical counsellor, I often hear that from clients about their journey to find a qualified therapist who meets their needs. It is my hope this column can take some of the leg work out of the search.

What to look for

B.C. remains one of the few provinces that has not yet regulated the counselling profession. It can be confusing to know what to look for regarding credentials. A good place to start is looking for a counsellor who voluntarily belongs to a provincial clinical counselling association. Members of those associations must meet a high level of education (a minimum of a masters degree), experience, conform to a code of ethics (as set by the board) and carry liability insurance.

Registered clinical counsellors (RCC), registered social workers (RSW), certified clinical counsellors (CCC) and psychologists with the B.C. Psychological Association are prime examples of credentials to look for when choosing a clinical counsellor.

Most extended health care benefit plans include clinical counselling coverage. Usually RCC, CCC, RSW or PhD therapists are covered but it is important to check with your plan to determine your specific coverage.

Where to look

The previously mentioned associations have registries available for the public to view on their website. There are also several online therapist listings, including Psychology Today and Counselling B.C., that provide therapist profiles and allow you to filter therapists by their credentials and the therapeutic concerns you are looking to treat.

It can be a good idea to find a few therapists that meet your requirements and have a profile that appeals to you. Reach out to all of them and inquire if they are accepting new clients and with any questions you have.

Reaching out

As a general rule, therapists are happy to hear from you. We have worked with many different people, issues and circumstances and we are comfortable answering any questions you have. Most therapists will correspond by email or phone and many offer a free 15-minute consult call as well.

Office vs online

I always recommend in-person sessions when possible, for several reasons. First, sitting face to face allows for a more powerful connection with others. A large amount of communication is non-verbal and body language can be easily missed in virtual counselling. Some clients benefit from physically getting out of their homes, depending on their presenting concerns—such as clients experiencing depressive symptoms.

Although most virtual platforms are encrypted and provide good security measures, there is always some level of risk to privacy online. Virtual sessions are at the mercy of Internet issues and computer technical difficulties as well.

That being said, online therapy offers many benefits. I have numerous clients who live out of town and are unable to attend in-person sessions. Without virtual counselling, they may not receive appropriate treatment and support.

Many clients have a hard time leaving their home for reasons such as transportation, disability, dependants at home or therapeutic issues (OCD, phobias, etc). Virtual counselling offers treatment options for these individuals.

How long will counselling take? What is the first session like?

That differs depending on several factors, including your presenting issues and goals and the therapists’ approach and technique. Your therapist can give you an idea of the treatment timeline during your first session.

You can expect the first session(s) to include assessment and information gathering. Most therapists will explain their treatment approach and are happy to answer questions about their training and experience in the area.

Every counsellor is different and the first session is a great opportunity to gauge whether or not it is a fit. It is also very normal to feel nervous before your first session but, remember, it is our job to make you feel as comfortable as possible.

Next step

The decision to prioritize your mental health—though often difficult—is the most important first step. Then you are ready to find a qualified clinical counsellor who matches your needs. You’ve got this.

Jennifer Kirkbride is a Kelowna-based registered clinical counsellor.

