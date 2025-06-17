Charlebois: Summer is here, strawberries are, too ... but so are the scams

Photo: Contributed Prices for strawberries can vary depending on where you shop — whether it’s a supermarket, farmers’ market,or farm gate — and also by quality, size, growing method (organic or conventional), and timing within the season.

When Canadian-grown fruits and vegetables reach the market — typically from June to October — prices in this category become much more stable.

Historically, during this window, price fluctuations are roughly half as volatile as they are during the rest of the year. The reason is straightforward: seasonal abundance and shorter supply chains anchored in domestic production. However, spotting real seasonal deals has become more difficult.

Many fruits and vegetables are now available year-round due to imports, blurring the lines of traditional harvest calendars. Still, our food culture and consumer instincts remain tied to seasonal cues. Strawberries, for instance, are a symbolic summer staple — even if other crops ripen before them, strawberries often serve as nature’s announcement that summer has officially begun.

Unfortunately, every year, some retailers exploit that sentiment. Just recently, strawberries were listed at $17.50 for two litres — more than $11 per pound. That’s excessive.

And in today’s social media landscape, a single viral post can tarnish an entire industry’s reputation. If a price seems exorbitant, don’t stay silent — denounce it and bring it to light online. Transparency is a powerful consumer tool, and digital platforms can hold retailers accountable.

Canada’s fresh produce season runs mainly from June through October, peaking between mid-July and mid-September. Reasonable in-season price benchmarks include:

• Strawberries (June–July): $2.99–$3.99/lb

• Blueberries (July–August): $2.49–$3.49/lb

• Apples (August–November): $0.99–$1.49/lb

• B.C. cherries (July–August): $3.99–$5.99/lb

• Tomatoes (July–September): $1.29–$2.49/lb

• Sweet corn (August–September): $0.50–$0.75/ear

• Cucumbers (June–September): $0.79–$1.29 each

• Carrots (July–October): $0.69–$0.99/lb

• New potatoes (July–September): $0.99–$1.29/lb

Prices can vary depending on where you shop — whether it’s a supermarket, farmers’ market,or farm gate — and also by quality, size, growing method (organic or conventional), and timing within the season. For the best deals, public markets — especially near closing time — and discount grocery chains are often your best bet.

Shopping local in summer means fresher, more flavourful food and a lower grocery bill. By contrast, buying out-of-season produce — like strawberries in January or corn in March — can cost two to three times more, with a much larger environmental footprint.

In short, summer has arrived. Let’s take advantage of Canada’s fresh harvests, but let’s stay alert. Retailer price abuse doesn’t belong in this season — and in today’s digital age, ignoring consumer backlash isn’t just naive, it’s reckless.

If something feels off, say something. Social media doesn’t take summers off.

Sylvain Charlebois is the director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University and co-host of The Food Professor Podcast

