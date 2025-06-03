Charlebois: Why Canada's drinking age patchwork is holding us back

Photo: Contributed Canada is one of just two countries in the G20 with inconstant legal drinking ages across the country.

As the federal government deals with yet another round of meetings with Canada’s premiers, discussions will rightfully focus on big-picture economic priorities—productivity, interprovincial trade, and making our federation work better.

But there’s one small, nagging issue that’s long overdue for a grown-up conversation — our patchwork of legal drinking ages.Canada stands nearly alone among G20 nations in having different legal drinking ages depending on the province or territory. Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec set the minimum age at 18. The rest of the country? 19.

While it may seem like a trivial distinction, especially compared to the lofty goal of removing trade barriers, this inconsistency is a subtle but real drag on our economy.

In food policy and agri-food economics, we often speak about “friction”—those inefficiencies that create waste, confusion or cost. Well, having multiple legal drinking ages is friction, plain and simple.

National alcohol producers, distributors and retailers are forced to adjust their labeling, marketing and compliance protocols for different jurisdictions. That adds unnecessary regulatory complexity, drives up costs, and slows interprovincial sales—the very kind of inefficiency we claim to be eliminating elsewhere in the economy.

And for businesses operating across multiple provinces, this patchwork becomes a bureaucratic headache. It forces companies to navigate a maze of provincial rules, adapt identification verification systems, train staff differently depending on location, and even restrict national marketing campaigns. The result? Lost productivity, higher legal compliance costs, and fewer opportunities to scale efficiently. In a country already grappling with sluggish productivity growth, this kind of regulatory fragmentation is the last thing we need.

While most Canadians have mentally normalized this oddity, businesses outside the country see it very differently. For international producers and retailers looking to enter the Canadian market, our fragmented legal age system appears needlessly complex. It discourages investment, delays product rollouts, and undermines competitiveness — all to preserve a policy inconsistency that serves no clear national interest. If we want more consumer choice and better prices, adding friction at the entry point is exactly the wrong move.

The impact is also felt in labour mobility. Consider an 18-year-old in Alberta who can legally serve alcohol in a restaurant but moves to British Columbia for school or work and suddenly finds they can’t perform the same job. That kind of inconsistency makes youth employment in hospitality more difficult and deters cross-provincial mobility.

Even tourism takes a hit. Young adults crossing provincial lines to attend festivals, concerts or simply visit friends shouldn’t need to consult a legal matrix before ordering a drink. Harmonizing the drinking age would enhance our internal tourism economy, especially near provincial borders.

Critics will rightly point out that alcohol policy is a provincial matter, often rooted in public health priorities. But here’s the irony: A national standard could actually strengthen our health messaging. Imagine the power of consistent campaigns and education programs, rather than fragmented ones that vary depending on where you live.

Internationally, only Canada and India maintain regionally fragmented drinking laws among G20 nations. In the United States, where the federal drinking age is a strict 21, the consistency is clear, even if the policy itself remains controversial. In most G20 countries, the age is uniformly 18. Canada’s inconsistency, like so many interprovincial irritants, is a uniquely self-inflicted irritant.

No one is suggesting this will unlock a tidal wave of economic growth. But standardizing Canada’s legal drinking age could yield modest but meaningful gains — reducing red tape, supporting business efficiency, easing employment hurdles, and improving public messaging.

As Prime Minister Mark Carney looks to position Canada as a more unified, vibrant economy, he and the premiers should remember: Sometimes, growing up means aligning the basics — even when it comes to a cold beer.

And in the spirit of smarter policy, maybe it’s time we raised a national toast to consistency.

Sylvain Charlebois is the Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University and co-host of The Food Professor Podcast

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.