Canada is not broken: It's A nation of strength, innovation, and potential

A troubling narrative has emerged in certain political and media circles in recent years: the notion that Canada is somehow “broken.”

This rhetoric, often employed for political advantage, presents an overly pessimistic view of a country that remains one of the strongest, most stable and most resilient nations globally.

While Canada faces genuine challenges, like any other nation, it continues to be a pillar of the G7, a leader in global innovation and a country with one of the highest standards of living.

We do not have to look far to see the dangers of embracing political fatalism. South of the border, the United States has been gripped by the idea that America is “broken,” a message that fuelled the return of Donald Trump to the presidency.

The consequences of that approach are already playing out. Divisions are deepening, global alliances are weakening and that government often prioritizes conflict over progress. If Canada were to go down this same path, abandoning confidence in its institutions and embracing chaos instead of solutions, it would not fix our challenges. It would make them worse.

When comparing Canada to its G7 counterparts, the data speaks for itself. Despite global economic uncertainty, Canada’s GDP growth has outpaced many of its peers. The country remains a top destination for investment because of its skilled workforce, strong banking system and abundant natural resources. The unemployment rate remains low and job creation has been steady even in the face of global pressures.

Canada is also a leader in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and aerospace, industries that will define the future. Most importantly, Canada remains one of the most socially stable and inclusive democracies in the world, a position few other G7 nations can claim.

This is not to say Canada is without difficulties. Affordability, housing shortages, healthcare strains and infrastructure gaps are all legitimate concerns. However, these are challenges to be solved, not signs of failure.

Canada has overcome far greater obstacles in its history, from global conflicts to financial crises. Its ability to adapt and strengthen in the face of adversity is precisely what has made it a top-performing nation for decades.

The United States offers a stark warning about where the “our country is broken” rhetoric can lead. Over the past decade, growing pessimism in the U.S. has fuelled political extremism, institutional distrust, and the rise of leaders who offer destruction instead of solutions.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election reinforced that trajectory, as many Americans are now convinced their system is beyond repair and are willing to burn it down rather than fix it. America's political climate is fractured, with polarization so extreme basic governance has become dysfunctional. Public institutions are being undermined, with trust in democracy at historic lows. Global leadership is eroding, as allies question America’s reliability. None of this is making life better for ordinary Americans.

Canada must not fall into the same trap.

Some political figures cherry-pick statistics to promote a bleak outlook, ignoring Canada’s comparative strengths. Every G7 country faces significant issues, ranging from inflation to political unrest. Canada is not unique in this regard, and in many ways, it manages these challenges better than most. However, the more Canadians are told their country is broken, the more eroded public confidence becomes, regardless of reality. While constructive criticism is necessary, despair serves as a counterproductive force.

Rather than giving in to political pessimism, Canada must prioritize solutions and leadership. Investments in infrastructure, housing and innovation will ensure the nation remains competitive. Strengthening international partnerships will bolster its role in global stability. Just as we must reject defeatism, we should also be cautious of simplistic nationalist slogans that risk isolating Canada at a time when global partnerships are more crucial than ever.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre recently shifted from claiming Canada is broken to a “Canada First” message, echoing Trump’s “America First” rhetoric. While prioritizing national interests is important, an isolationist tone risks undermining Canada’s efforts to diversify trade and strengthen partnerships with like-minded nations, especially as the U.S. grows increasingly unpredictable.

Protectionism is a poor foundation for building the economic alliances Canada needs to reduce its reliance on an unreliable neighbour.

Canada is not broken. It is evolving, as great nations always do.

Our future will not be shaped by despair or isolation. It will be built by leaders with the vision to strengthen our institutions and invest in our future.

Stephen Fuhr is a former Liberal MP who represented Kelowna-Lake Country from 2015 to 2019.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.