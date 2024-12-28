Finlayson: B.C. government will face extraordinary economic challenges in 2025

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV B.C.'s economic foundations show growing cracks as Trump tariffs and immigration shifts loom large, according to economist Jock Finlayson.

As the clock ticks down on a turbulent 2024, Premier David Eby and his recently installed cabinet are staring at an uncertain and unforgiving economic landscape.

While the province’s economy has been growing, the population has been increasing faster—resulting in a downward trend in the value of economic output, measured on a per-person basis. The same story has been unfolding across the country since 2022.

Looking ahead, B.C. policymakers and the economists toiling in the Ministry of Finance must contend with two big external unknowns.

The first is the return of Donald Trump. The incoming U.S. president has made a host of jaw-dropping promises, among them a pledge to slap a 25-per-cent tariff on all merchandise imports from Canada and Mexico on day one of his administration. Should he follow through with that plan, Canada’s economy will be plunged into an immediate recession. B.C. can expect a similar fate, notwithstanding our somewhat more diversified mix of trading partners.

Last year, B.C. sold $30.5 billion of goods to the U.S., along with more than $10 billion in services, together representing well over half of our total international export earnings. The B.C. industries that will take the biggest hit from possible Trumpian tariffs include wood products, machinery and equipment, other segments of manufacturing, metallic minerals, energy and agri-food.

The threatened across-the-board tariffs may never materialize, of course. However, it’s a fair bet that Trump’s presidency portends rocky times for the Canada-U.S. relationship. The near certainty of increased U.S. restrictions on the ability of B.C. exporters to sell to their principal foreign market means many Canadian companies looking to do business with the U.S. will be tempted to re-direct their capital and business growth ambitions to the south, thereby dampening domestic investment. Policymakers in Ottawa and Victoria need to be alert to this risk and stand prepared to take action to improve the wobbly investment climate at home.

A second exogenous factor that will shape B.C.’s near-term economic outlook is the federal government’s decision to ratchet back immigration in 2025-26, following three years of record inflows.

Ottawa’s about-face on immigration ranks as one of the most dramatic shifts in Canadian public policy in half a century. Under the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada has become wholly reliant on immigration-fuelled labour force growth to drive the economy. Rising permanent and temporary immigration has indeed boosted the economy, albeit without delivering meaningful gains in per-capita incomes, productivity or living standards.

Now, federal policymakers intend to cut permanent immigration targets, impose sharp curbs on international students and somehow engineer the speedy departure of 1.3 million temporary residents currently living in Canada—all over the next two years. Exactly how—or whether—this will play out in the B.C. context is unclear. After three years of surging population growth, 2025 could see a flat or even slightly declining B.C. population. Lower immigration is necessary after years of untrammeled inflows, but zero or negative population growth will detract from the economy’s capacity to produce goods and services and will put a dent in labour supply. The net result will be slower growth in economy-wide spending and production. Economic prognosticators will need to adjust their forecasts accordingly.

Closer to home, the B.C. government of Premier David Eby presides over a structurally weak economy in which much of the growth has been coming from a ballooning public sector, while large swathes of the private sector shrink or sit on the sidelines. In common with Canada as a whole, productivity in B.C. is stagnant at best. This unbalanced and unsustainable economic dynamic requires policy attention. Over the last few years, the B.C. NDP government has prioritized social and environmental goals and done little to bolster the foundations of a productive and competitive economy.

Since coming to office in late 2022, the Eby administration has also dug a very large fiscal hole, with the B.C. government now running record budget deficits and building up debt at a stunning pace. The solution to these interrelated problems is to focus on fostering stronger growth in the province’s most productive industries—including natural resources, manufacturing and advanced technology—while keeping a lid on taxes, scaling back the extent and cost of government regulation, and carefully managing public sector outlays.

Are Eby and his colleagues up to the task? Time will tell.

Jock Finlayson is chief economist at the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association.

This column first appeared in Business In Vancouver.

