How allergy-friendly restaurants are cashing in

In today’s fast-paced world, where dining out is a staple of modern life, ensuring the safety and well-being of all customers is crucial for any restaurant’s success.

For the more than three million Canadians living with food allergies, dining out can be a daunting experience, fraught with risk and uncertainty. Yet, the reality is that food allergy management is not just a health issue — it’s good business. Restaurants that prioritize allergy awareness are poised to capture an untapped market and foster customer loyalty.

Food Allergy Canada (FAC) has long been at the forefront of advocating for better allergy management in the food service industry. Their work is not only helping to improve the dining experiences of millions of Canadians but also providing vital resources to restaurants looking to expand their market.

The numbers speak for themselves, according to a news FAC report: Canadian households affected by food allergies spend an estimated $6.5 billion annually on dining out — a huge opportunity for restaurants.

Research shows that 80 per cent of food allergic consumers say that a restaurant’s allergen management policies influence their dining decisions. Importantly, the impact goes beyond just the food allergic population. Nearly half (44 per cent) of non-food allergic consumers also consider allergy accommodations when choosing where to dine with others, showing that the demand for allergen-friendly environments extends far beyond the immediate needs of allergic individuals.

And food allergic customers are less price-sensitive compared to their non-allergic counterparts. Only 39 per cent of food allergic consumers prioritize price when dining out, compared to 65 per cent of non-allergic diners. This means that restaurants offering a safe dining experience for food allergic patrons can charge a premium without alienating this customer base.

Safety, transparency, and reliability are what matter most to this group, and these attributes are precisely what foster deep loyalty.

Perhaps the most compelling finding is the financial impact restaurants can experience by adopting more rigorous allergy management practices. Food allergic individuals often feel their choices are limited, with 37 per cent reporting that they have few safe dining options. However, these consumers dine out or order in just as frequently as their non-allergic counterparts, and their preferences can often influence the entire group’s decision.

Moreover, the risks associated with poor allergen management are real and significant. Studies found that 33 per cent of food allergic consumers have experienced a severe allergic reaction while dining out or ordering food. Even more concerning: 78 per cent of these incidents occurred despite the restaurant being informed of the customer’s food allergies.

Food Allergy Canada offers free resources to help food service operators, including training videos, posters, and checklists.

Ultimately, food allergy management isn’t just about avoiding liability—it’s about creating a dining environment where everyone feels safe and welcome. The business case is clear: restaurants that invest in allergy-friendly practices will not only save lives but also boost their bottom line by attracting and retaining loyal customers.

In a competitive market, being allergy-aware is more than just the right thing to do — it’s a recipe for success.

Sylvain Charlebois is a professor and senior director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University and co-host of The Food Professor podcast.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.