Philanthropy is a powerful force for change

Photo: Stomp and Step Last month, the Stomp and Step wildfire relief fundraiser, held at the OK Corral in Kelowna, raised nearly $22,000 for the Central Okanagan Foundation's Wildfire Response Fund.

In the face of adversity, the strength of a community is often revealed through the generosity of its members.

Philanthropy, the act of giving back to society, is the cornerstone of rebuilding and supporting communities in their times of need. This was evident in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that swept through the Central Okanagan in 2023.

As homes turned to ashes and lives were shattered, it was philanthropy that illuminated the path toward recovery. These wildfires left a trail of destruction in their wake, and the very essence of our community was challenged.

In times like these, it is the spirit of giving that binds people together. The acts of kindness witnessed in the wake of the Central Okanagan wildfires were not merely transactions but powerful gestures of empathy and solidarity. Neighbours helped neighbors, strangers became friends, and a strong sense of community emerged. Philanthropy provided the means to nurture this newfound unity, ensuring that the community did not just recover, but emerged stronger and more resilient than before.

Over the last three months, the Central Okanagan Foundation has engaged with local businesses, individuals and other organizations, mobilizing resources to address the immediate needs of the community. The foundation continues to support long-term initiatives, laying the groundwork for a more secure and prosperous future through community-led solutions. Philanthropy, when driven by the needs of the community, becomes a powerful force for change.

The wildfires that struck this area in 2023 highlighted the indispensable role of philanthropy in building and supporting communities and showcased the transformative power of giving, emphasizing the importance of empathy, solidarity, and community-led solutions.

As we reflect on the lessons learned from Central Okanagan’s experience, let us recognize the significance of philanthropy in shaping a better, more compassionate world. By supporting philanthropic endeavours, we become active participants in the journey toward a brighter future, where communities thrive and the spirit of generosity continues to illuminate the way forward.

As we celebrate National Philanthropy Day this month (Nov. 15), let us all recognize the remarkable impact of philanthropy, reminding us of the essential role it plays in shaping the world we live in. It is a day to honour the individuals, organizations, and communities that dedicate themselves to the betterment of society, demonstrating the boundless potential of human kindness.

On Nov. 15, let us not only acknowledge the immense contributions of philanthropists but also recognize the everyday heroes who, through their acts of kindness and selflessness, uplift their communities.

By celebrating National Philanthropy Day, we acknowledge the transformative power of giving, inspiring others to build stronger, more compassionate communities.

Abbie Norrish, is the manager of grants and community initiatives at the Central Okanagan Foundation.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.