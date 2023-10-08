Food inflation takes a positive turn with a dip in most areas

Photo: Pixabay

Recent food inflation figures offer a ray of hope amid concerns over rising prices.

On a month-to-month basis, fish exhibited a discernible uptick in costs but all other food categories, including meat, bakery products and produce underwent a reduction in prices compared to the previous month.

This reduction represents a noteworthy reduction in food costs, hopefully signalling an encouraging trend. The food inflation rate has now reached its lowest point since February 2022, and the gap between food inflation and the broader inflation rate has nearly halved over the past month, currently standing at a modest 2.8%.

It’s disheartening, however, to see the lack of positive headlines about food inflation despite these positive developments. This tendency clearly indicates an underlying anxiety about food affordability that seems unaffected by the empirical data. It seems that, no matter what the statistics show, many believe that the worst is yet to come.

The rise in food prices has undeniably put significant financial pressure on many families. Despite the federal government’s efforts, it’s a stark reality that these prices are unlikely to recede. What sets this inflationary period apart from previous ones is its ongoing nature. The prolonged increase in food costs has forced consumers to change their spending habits. Many are now choosing different grocery stores or even turning to dollar stores for cost-effective options.

Similar to the unsubstantiated statements from certain politicians who consistently blame grocers for the rise in food prices, many Canadians seem to be guided by emotions and instincts, maintaining a perception that things are deteriorating. However, there’s hope for a less stressful environment at the grocery store in the coming fall.

Comparatively, Canada continues to exhibit one of the lowest food inflation rates within the G7, second only to the United States. Despite the spike in food prices, Canadians have fared relatively well when contrasted with numerous European nations.

For instance, in March, Germany grappled with food inflation exceeding 20%, while France approached the 16% mark. In contrast, Canada’s food inflation rate peaked at 10.4% in January. It is worth noting both European countries, like Canada, possess robust agricultural sectors.

When assessing countries on how much of their consumer spending is dedicated to food (excluding dining out), another compelling metric emerges. Based on data from Our World In Data, Canadians allocate a mere 10% of their overall budgets to grocery shopping. Only five countries spend a smaller fraction—the United States (6.7%), Singapore (8.4%), the United Kingdom (8.7%), Ireland (9.2%), and Switzerland (9.9%).

In contrast, in France, where the government recently intervened to freeze the prices of 5,000 food products, there is a considerably higher proportion of expenditure on food by shoppers, standing at 14%. This metric underscores the financial significance of food in people’s lives.

Despite the challenges posed by escalating food prices, Canadians are, by and large, managing reasonably well. Understandably, many may be disinclined to acknowledge this reality, given that a significant proportion of the population is directly impacted by the increased cost of living or knows someone who is.

As Ottawa explores avenues to assist Canadians, it may be an opportune moment to contemplate the launch of a national food security program tailored to support children and families who are genuinely unable to afford food – a Canadian adaptation of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as the food stamp program in the United States.

While undoubtedly a formidable undertaking involving multiple government departments, such a program can be meticulously targeted to provide essential assistance at the grocery store to those in dire need. Furthermore, it can be customized to ensure program beneficiaries prioritize the purchase of healthy, ideally Canadian-sourced, locally produced foods. While the summer grocery rebate likely provided some relief, a SNAP program could offer consistent support, independent of economic fluctuations.

In conclusion, it is imperative for Canadians to recognize the advantages of living in this country. Despite recent price hikes, food remains relatively affordable compared to many other nations. Looking ahead, as forecasted by Canada’s Food Price Report nearly a year ago, there is reason to anticipate concluding the year with a lower food inflation rate, signifying a more stable trajectory for food prices.

Sylvain Charlebois is senior director of the agri-food analytics lab and a professor in food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.