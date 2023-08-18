Health tips to make the most of your summer

Photo: Pixabay

It’s time to soak up the last few weeks of summer.

Whether you’re enjoying the warmth hanging by the pool, hiking to waterfalls, or flying to new destinations, it’s all about maximizing our fun and enjoying the summer and autumn weather.

But we all know that adventures are not always a cool breeze, and there are lots of things to consider to ensure we are staying safe and healthy. From sunburns to bug bites to seasonal allergies, summer brings with it unique health challenges to navigate that we just don’t have to think about in the winter. That’s why I’ve put together my top tips on staying healthy so you can enjoy the warm months while they last.

Enjoy the summer eats: Summer months are chalked full of barbecues, picnics, and parties. While there is nothing wrong with some summertime indulgence, it’s important to note that the hot weather can affect our digestion.

During the summer months, our bodies are spending a lot of energy trying to keep our internal temperature down, so activities, like digestion, might not be the first thing on our body’s to-do list. To help our body digest, make sure to stay hydrated and try to eat more slowly. And, if the bloating is still cramping your beach day, be sure to chat with your local pharmacist about how over-the-counter treatments can help with symptoms.

Keep your bag packed: Summer calls for adventures and exploration, which also means lots of trip planning and traveling before the fun can begin. Whether it’s heading to a cottage for the weekend or flying to a resort, thinking ahead, and packing all the necessities is important.

Beyond toiletries, like toothpaste, deodorant, and shampoo, it’s key to pack necessities, like medications, sunscreen, and bug spray, too. Being prepared and having medications, like antihistamines and anti-itch creams packed is always recommended in case illness strikes unexpectedly.

While stopping by your local pharmacy to stock up before the trip, be sure to check in with your pharmacist to see if they have any recommendations – like if certain travel vacations are advised for tropical destinations.

Be careful of having too much fun in the sun: As soon as the sun starts shining and the weather gets warmer, it’s hard to focus on anything else but enjoying the fun outdoors. While being cautious of sunburns and heat stroke is important for everyone, it’s especially important for people living with certain chronic health conditions.

For example, if you are prone to migraines, humidity, bright sun, and extreme heat can trigger an episode. Even for people living with rosacea, sun exposure, and hot weather conditions can cause a flare-up.

Fortunately, with the expanded scope of practice for pharmacists in British Columbia, conditions that can be exacerbated in the summer months, like insect bites and stings, can be assessed and prescribed for by a local pharmacist.

This summer, there’s no need to sweat. For all your summertime needs, check in with your pharmacist for quick and convenient support.

Nathan Klaassen is a pharmacist and owner of a Shoppers Drug Mart in Kelowna.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.