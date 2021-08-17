Fundamentals of motivation

Photo: Contributed Conscious Harmonics uses subconscious therapy techniques.

By Michael van Soest

Every day has brand-new potential. Waking up, feeling your hands and feet, taking in a deep breath, all to rise up and start the day.

The day is often already set with a routine that has been developed by an emotional drive.

We all have different types of emotion that drive us, such as passion, excitement, fear, anger, pain, love, and joy. All will set our body into motion.

No emotion, no drive.

Emotional drive is our motivation or inspiration that give us results.

From personal experience, motivation has been something I have had great difficulty with in the past and did my results ever show me the truth.

Some weeks my motivation was OK, while other weeks I could barely find any motivation to get up and get my day going.

Battling myself wasn't an option. I decided that I wanted to know why my motivation was the way it was. I studied and researched about motivation and procrastination until I began to understand the mechanics of motivation. I now know what it takes to get myself motivated and keep myself motivated, and I’d like to share what I found as simple as it is.

Actions are driven by emotions and emotions are based on beliefs.

So how do beliefs tie into all of this?

Beliefs start as an idea that was introduced into the mind. By entertaining and validating an idea, over time, it builds up to be a belief that we rest upon as who we are.

If people or events are in harmony with your beliefs, you will have a positive emotional reaction. If they are in opposition of your beliefs, you'll likely have a negative emotional reaction.

Here is an example:

If you were told as a child that the world is dangerous, people are out to get you, and/or you can’t trust anyone, you will likely be afraid every time you leave your home.

If you were told that the world is a wonderful place, people are helpful, and want to make the world a better place, you will most likely have an emotional reaction, such as pleasantness, happiness, or ease.

Long-lasting personal motivation comes from our beliefs about the direction of our future.

If emotional drive, a.k.a. motivation, is an issue, you are able to change this. You are not “set in stone” so to speak.

During my professional practice and research, the best type of motivation has generally been based on a combination of beliefs around the idea that the world will only improve if I do something about it.

Emotional drive can be a combination of many factors.

For example: a personal endeavour, something you enjoy doing, enjoying the rewards of accomplishment, or

giving to another person so they can also enjoy your accomplishment as a type of service.

If you have motivational difficulties, know that you can change beliefs just like changing ideas. Working with your subconscious makes it easier.

There will always be people to offer ideas and suggestions, but it is up to you to decide what you prefer. No one can decide for you. When you let someone decide for you, you are deciding to accept their ideas.

You have the ability to decide which ideas you would like to accept. There are many great perspectives in many different types of books written by highly motivated and successful people.

The ideas you validate over time will become beliefs that will drive you emotionally through life.

You can look at a monk, a millionaire, or a poor man.

We all have a mind, a body, and an ability to express; the main difference are our beliefs and arrangement of the way we think.



“I may conceive myself to be a rich man, a poor man, a beggar man or a thief, but the centre of my being is the same regardless of the concept I hold of myself,” said Neville Goddard, a pioneer of new thought, mysticism, and law of attraction from the early 1900s.

You have incredible potential and no one is capable of knowing what you can do. You can transform your life if you really wanted to. The tools and techniques are available to make it easy. Send me a message and let's talk about your transformation.

Michael van Soest is a registered clinical hypnotherapist in Kelowna.