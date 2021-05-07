Let's re-imagine our parks

Photo: Contributed

By Adam Wilson

Kelowna’s new Official Community Plan drives home the point of increasing the supply of townhomes and condos, which for the most part don’t have backyards.

Coupled with the pushes from public health that we need to spend time with friends and families outside, it’s time Kelowna took a serious look at our parks.

The City has been aggressively buying lakefront properties to increase the availability of waterfront parks such as the new Pandosy Waterfront Park.

These endeavours are costly for the City, but with the lack of waterfront access and overcrowding on our beaches, they are much needed.

Waterfront parks provide people with countless possibilities to enjoy the space, from swimming to paddle boarding to building sand castles to tanning and more.

However, during Kelowna’s typical tourist-heavy summers, if you’re like me, the overcrowded waterfront parks aren’t exactly where you want to spend all your time.

Kelowna also has plenty of city-owned green space off the lakeshore area, but these parks effectively come in two different shapes.

There are parks dominated by some sort of sports field - typically a soccer field, baseball diamond or tennis court — while the other kind features open grassed area and a playground. Both are important in any vibrant community, but they don’t exactly serve as an outdoor destination in the same way that a beach park does.

If you walk by our downtown waterfront parks any warm weekend, you’ll see them crowded with people doing all sorts of activities. Our neighbourhood parks on the other hand are not as busy with some people playing soccer, picnicking or just spending time together.

Sometimes they’re just empty.

It’s easy to understand why a waterfront park with a view of the lake in downtown Kelowna is popular, but it’s possible to make neighbourhood parks just as desirable for the local neighbourhood.

Trinity Bellwoods in Toronto, Gorky Park in Moscow and Hyde Park in London are three examples of extremely popular parks that are not located along the waterfront of their respective cities.

With Stuart Park, the City tried something new with a park and it was successful, albeit better in the winter than in the summer, with the outdoor skating rink providing an urban getaway Kelowna is not used to.

But what if we could apply the same principles to our parks beyond the waterfront, and make them a destination within their own neighbourhoods, so people nearby can walk to a unique park, rather than drive downtown.

Toronto’s newest park that caught wide-ranging attention is Love Park, which features a heart-shaped water feature, small rolling hills, space for pop-up markets, an off-leash dog park, tree-lined sidewalks and ample seating - all within two acres.

Not every park needs to be as over-the-top as Love Park, but with the growth of condos in Kelowna, we will see a demand for these spaces.

Even if we don’t consider the growth of condos, it would be nice to live in Glenmore or Rutland and have access to a park that gives you something more than a field without needing to hop in your car and drive downtown.

We need our waterfront parks, sports fields, and playgrounds, but what if we added bocce courts, performance spaces, splash pads, seating areas or space for markets in our neighbourhood parks?

Adam Wilson is the former director of communications and issues manager to Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. He has a Master of Urban Planning, and is from and currently resides in Kelowna.