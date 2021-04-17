What happened to us?

Photo: Contributed

When did Canada start settling for mediocrity?

Canada used to be a leader in the world. We built things — innovative products — were seen as important military allies.

There are monuments in Europe honouring Canadian contributions in the First and Second World Wars.

We invented and built the Canada Arm.

We discovered Insulin.

We invented basketball!

The list of Canadian contributions to the world could go on and on and on.

Lately, it seems we have lost that drive for excellence — we are content to be mediocre.

Why?

When I bring this up with colleagues or friends, I am told that we don’t have a large population, that we are too geographically spread out, that we are doing the best we can with what we have.

I disagree.

For example, as I write this, we are 23rd of OECD countries in COVID-19 vaccines administered

per 100 people.

Just below the middle of the pack. Behind countries such as Iceland, Estonia, Lithuania, Chile, even Italy.

If you believe federal polling, Canadians seem to be largely OK with this.

I am not.

British Columbia, where I live, the health minister was praising his governments progress on vaccinations, stating:

“We are making excellent progress with the supply we have; we are ready to receive vaccine and deliver it as quickly as possible.”

The reality is that, while there were challenges with federal shipments, the vaccine roll-out has been anything but quick.

Ask a B.C. pharmacist.

Ask a 72 year old, many of whom don’t have appointments for another month.

I’m in my mid-40s, and don’t expect a jab until at least September.

Looking to the federal picture, our procurement started late, and we have paid a price for that.

Almost all of our fellow OECD countries were signing deals for vaccines in May and June.

Canada signed its first real deal in August.

We were late identifying COVID as a threat.

We were late to restrict international travel.

We were late to advise Canadians to mask up.

We were late and Canadians have suffered and some have paid the ultimate price.

I could dedicate another column to our failures on long term care.

Our leaders shrug and say that we need to be OK with just being average.

That it isn’t their fault — it’s a federal/provincial/municipal issue.

That we did our best.

We didn’t do our best.

I’m not OK with being average. I don’t care about jurisdictions.

I want to see our leaders strive for excellence — to push beyond jurisdiction and obstacles.

Strive to be great, not make excuses for being average.

For example, I want to see an urgency applied to getting as many Canadians vaccinated in the shortest period of time.

Every hockey rink, church basement, gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse should be a potential vaccination site.

I want to be amazed that every time I turn around, someone is pulling their sleeve up for a needle.

The only way out of this dark tunnel is with a vaccine. We have known this for a year — so presumably we have had time to prepare.

Make it happen.

We need to feel hopeful again. We need to be proud again.

So what else can we do now?

We can demand that all of our elected leaders at every level collaborate on solutions— not just in lip service and photo ops — but to obtain tangible results.

Excellence on project management.

Excellence on our building an economy that works for everyone

Excellence on supporting our less fortunate

Excellence on protecting and sustaining our environment

We can demand excellence of ourselves too.

Be more vocal about the issues that matter to us.

Volunteer to help in our community.

It’s all hands on deck and Canada is counting on all of us to get involved.

Excellence does not need to be a bad word.

The world is watching — let’s put on a show.