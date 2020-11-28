3 ways to prevent falls

Photo: Forbes

By Donna J. Franz

November is Falls Prevention Awareness month.

Why November? Fall itself is a good time of year to get your attention regarding falls. At this time of year, Canadians encounter slippery leaves and unexpected snowfalls.

November also is a time to climb chairs to reach Christmas decorations, climb ladders to hang festive lights, and climb stairs of family and friend’s homes, some of which are not equipped with handrails, good lighting, and non-slip surfaces.

Slapstick comedy uses wacky situations, stunt men, and often violent action and we laugh, but we often feel mortified when we fall and we don’t feel like laughing, and do feel super conscious of any observers, lest they be snickering.

Falls are serious and nothing to laugh at in real life. We all fall and for many of us a fall changes our ability to function, temporarily or permanently.

Falls change the course of our lives, as a result of chronic aching pain from broken bones, and damaged memories after foreheads hit the ground. Falls can lead us to even more falls, due to pain and balance problems.

Falls happen quickly, when walking dogs, shovelling snow, climbing chairs to change light bulbs, climbing ladders to pick apples, climbing stairs with groceries, and when stepping off uneven or unseen steps or turning quickly on loose throw rugs.

Vancouver Coastal informs that 50% of older adults report their functional abilities are affected post fracture, and 20% of older adults with hip fractures die within a year of injury. Falls are sometimes forever life changing for older adults.

The British Columbia Falls and Injury Prevention Coalition (BCFIPC) states that:

“falls are especially devastating among older adults causing over 90% of hip fractures and 60% of head injuries.”

Head injuries can lead to the loss of memory and cognitive function, e.g. the ability to concentrate, problem solve, and make decisions. People with dementia have an annual fall risk of 60-80%, twice that of those who are not cognitively impaired. BCFIPC states falls account for 40% of all nursing home admissions.

If you have a loved one who shows signs of memory loss or problem solving, fall prevention is absolutely necessary.

Prevention needs to be action oriented and proactive. At times planning for the future is uncomfortable, but thinking about the effects falls on your health, needs to take place to help you continue to live, thrive, and survive.

Great news, many falls can be prevented; you can start now by:

Removing hazards.

Ask for family to help you remove hazards in the home. Start by looking at “paths of travel”, e.g., from the favourite chair to the washroom.

Are there any throw rugs with the edges curling, or extension cords or books? Look at the stairs; do you see toys, mitts, papers, laundry, or groceries?

Clear the path of all objects that obstruct you, no exceptions. Control curling rugs using double-sided carpet tape; remove scatter rugs.

Keeping Active

Being physically coordinated with good balance helps us combat gravity and this holds true for us at any age. UBC (2019) conducted randomized trials on “344 older adults over the age of 70” who received an in-home exercise program after falling over the previous year.

UBC demonstrated a significant reduction (36%) in the number of subsequent falls. Keep active. Proactively plan exercise and/or outings. The internet has helped us cope with COVID- 19. Use online exercise classes.

Before you start any exercise program, speak with your family physician. If funds allow, hire a physiotherapist, occupational therapist, or kinesiologist, to help you on your Proactive Falls Prevention Path. Plan outings to “accessible” shops and restaurants, designed to keep people safer.

Home Safety Assessments and Home Modifications

Downsizing is a myth; 90% of seniors surveyed want to age at home. The highest incidence of falls happens, in our homes, so creating “Aging in Place” home modifications will minimize falls risk. Many homes in the Okanagan are not built to accommodate age related changes, e.g. loss of balance.

The availability of one-storey homes is limited. Many families live in split-level homes and want to meet around their beloved family dining table; however, multiple level homes with stairs can increase risk for falls and generally they do not have a bedroom on the main floor, which is often needed after a serious fall.

Aging in Place Home Modification specialists can help you reduce your falls risk and bring you Peace of Mind. Beautiful grab bars strategically placed into reinforced walls in showers are falls prevention.

Customized no threshold showers are easy to access and can ensure water is not all over the bathroom floor. Levered door handles make opening/closing doors, easier. Lighting, handrails, and non-slip flooring can remove risks.

Injuries from falls can be prevented. We all need to do our part to help ourselves and loved ones. Be proactive verses reactive. Find a professional to help you.

Donna J. Franz is an occupational therapist. Contact her at Design 4 Accessibility.