Jasmine Crockett concedes to James Talarico in Texas Democratic Senate primary
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a primary election watch party Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Jasmine Crockett on Wednesday conceded the Democratic primary in the Texas Senate race to James Talarico.
The congresswoman called on the party to unify behind the state representative, who clinched the nomination overnight.
“Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person," Crockett said in a statement. "This is about the future of all 30 million Texans and getting America back on track.”
Crockett's campaign had previously suggested that she would file a lawsuit over voting challenges in the primary. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about those plans.
Talarico will face the winner of the Republican runoff, either Sen. John Cornyn or state Attorney General Ken Paxton.
