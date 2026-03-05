World News

Judge orders refunds after Supreme Court strikes down Trump's tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

A judge with the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday ordered refunds for companies that paid tariffs that were later struck down by the United States Supreme Court.

In a 6-3 ruling last month, America's top court concluded it was not legal for U.S. President Donald Trump to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, better known as IEEPA, for his sweeping and erratic "Liberation Day" tariffs and fentanyl-related duties on Canada, Mexico and China.

The Supreme Court ruling did not say whether there should be refunds, leaving companies that paid the duties to sue the federal government.

In Wednesday's decision in the trade court, Judge Richard Eaton said all importers who paid IEEPA duties are "entitled to the benefit" of the Supreme Court's decision.

Eaton was ruling specifically on a case brought by Atmus Filtration, a filtration company in Tennessee, but said he will be the only judge to hear cases about refunds.

The Liberty Justice Center, which represented five American small businesses that pushed back on Trump's tariffs, said the decision made it clear that all importers of record hit by IEEPA duties are entitled to refunds.

"This decision is an important step toward ensuring that businesses can recover the money they were forced to pay under tariffs the Supreme Court has now confirmed were imposed without legal authority," the centre said in a statement on social media.

The White House has not yet responded to a request for comment. It's unclear if they will appeal the order to slow down the process.

Trump had warned the Supreme Court's decision would have catastrophic consequences for the country. After the top court's decision came down, he said the question of refunds would get "litigated over for the next two years."