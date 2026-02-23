World News

Canadians in Mexican state of Jalisco taking cover following outbreak of violence

Photo: AP Photo/Armando Solis A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho."

Canadians in Mexico continue to shelter in place as violence grips parts of the country.

Government officials in western Mexico warn that Jalisco State, which includes the popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta, is currently unsafe for travel after the leader of a major drug cartel was reportedly killed in a government operation to capture him.

Cartel members responded with violence across the country, blocking roads and setting fire to vehicles, including throughout Jalisco state.

Global Affairs Canada issued a warning to Canadians in the region to stay indoors, keep a low profile and follow the instructions from local authorities.

The situation has led multiple Canadian airlines to cancel flights, with Air Canada and WestJet suspending service in and out of Puerto Vallarta today.

Other airlines diverting or cancelling flights to the area include Flair, Air Transat and Porter.