Mexican army kills leader of powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel during operation to capture him

Residents told to stay home

Photo: AP Photo/Alejandra Leyva A vehicle sits charred after being set on fire, on a road in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho, ” on Sunday, decapitating what had become Mexico's most powerful cartel and giving the government its biggest prize yet to show the Trump administration its efforts.

Oseguera Cervantes was wounded in an operation to capture him Sunday in Tapalpa, Jalisco about a two-hour drive southwest of Guadalajara and he died while being flown to Mexico City, the Defence Department said in a statement. The state is the base of the cartel known for trafficking huge quantities of fentanyl and other drugs to the United States.

During the operation, troops came under fire and killed four people at the location. Three more people, including Oseguera Cervantes, were wounded and later died, the statement said. Two others were arrested and armoured vehicles, rocket launchers and other arms were seized. Three members of the armed forces were wounded and receiving medical treatment.

The killing of the powerful drug lord set off several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states. Such tactics are commonly used by the cartels to block military operations. Jalisco canceled school in the state for Monday.

Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing over the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco, and people sprinting through the airport of the state's capital in panic. On Sunday afternoon, Air Canada announced it was suspending flights to Puerto Vallarta “due to an ongoing security situation” and advised customers not to go to their airport.

In Guadalajara, the state capital, burning vehicles blocked roads. Mexico's second-largest city is scheduled to host matches during this summer's soccer World Cup.

The U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon states to remain in safe places due to the ongoing security operations. Canada's embassy in Mexico warned its citizens in Puerto Vallarta to shelter in place and generally to keep a low profile in Jalisco.

Jalisco Gov. Pablo Lemus told residents to stay at home and suspended public transportation.

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are being ordered to shelter in place as violence escalates in the region.

Mexican government officials are warning residents that Jalisco State, including popular tourist destination Puerto Vallarta, is not safe for travel at the moment.

Global Affairs Canada issued a warning to people in the area that criminal groups have set up roadblocks with burning vehicles throughout the state. The agency says there are just under 19,000 Canadians in Mexico at the moment, including nearly 5,000 in Jalisco State. However, they note those numbers are estimates, as they come from a voluntary registry of Canadians abroad.

Melanie Osmack was with her children at a restaurant in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone Sunday morning, watching the Olympic men's gold-medal hockey game when she first saw the smoke.

“It was very visible, very black sky and you could smell it,” Osmack said. Videos circulating on social media appear to show plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky at several different sites, stemming from the burnind vehicles.

That’s when people at the restaurant stared getting messages and alerts to return to their hotels or residences, and shelter inside.

“Some people couldn't even get back to where they were staying because the roads were closed,” Osmack said. Global Affairs Canada says all taxi and ride-share services in the area are currently suspended.

Osmack has a condo on the beach where she and her family have been safely sheltered. She says they’ve been visiting the area from Vancouver yearly for close to 30 years, and never experienced anything like this.

“It’s very unsettling.”

The federal government says there have also been shootouts and explosions, though it’s not yet clear if there are any injuries. Global Affairs Canada is advising Canadians in the area to keep a low profile and shelter in place, and monitor local and international media to stay informed.

In a post on social media, Pablo Lemus Navarro, the governor of Jalisco, said that federal forces conducted a raid in Tapalpa, a town about 400 kilometres inland of Puerto Vallarta, Sunday morning.

That raid, Navarro wrote, led to “confrontations” across the state.

The Associated Press is reporting that the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, was killed in that raid.

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is one of the most powerful and fastest-growing criminal organizations in Mexico.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.

The Puerto Vallarta airport has shut down.

WestJet, Air Canada, Flair, Air Transat and Porter Airlines have all cancelled or diverted flights to the area.

In a statement, WestJet said they have diverted seven flights en route to Puerto Vallarta and cancelled 24 flights to and from the city, as well nearby Guadalajara and Manzanillo.

“As conditions evolve, additional cancellations may be required to ensure the safety of everyone,” the statement read.

Air Transat said in a statement that its Sunday flights had been rescheduled to Monday, adding it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates.

Osmack says her two children were scheduled to fly back to Vancouver Sunday, but they have already been rebooked for flights later this week.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho, ” in an operation Sunday, a federal official said, decapitating what had become Mexico's most powerful cartel and giving the government its biggest prize yet to show the Trump administration for its efforts.

The official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said it happened during a military operation in the western state of Jalisco, where the cartel that traffics huge amounts of fentanyl and cocaine into the United States is based.

The killing of the powerful drug lord followed several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states. Such tactics are commonly used by the cartels to block military operations.

Videos circulating social media showed plumes of smoke billowing over the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco, and people sprinting through the airport of the state's capital in panic. On Sunday afternoon, Air Canada announced it was suspending flights to Puerto Vallarta “due to an ongoing security situation” and advised customers not to go to their airport.

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, is one of the most powerful and fastest growing criminal organizations in Mexico and was born in 2009.

In February, the Trump administration designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, like her predecessor, has criticized the “kingpin” strategy of previous administrations that took out cartel leaders only to trigger explosions of violence as cartels fractured. While she has remained popular in Mexico, security is a persistent concern and since U.S. President Donald Trump took office a year ago, she has been under tremendous pressure to show results against drug trafficking.

The Jalisco cartel has been one of the most aggressive cartels in its attacks on the military — including on helicopters — and is a pioneer in launching explosives from drones and installing mines. In 2020, it carried out a spectacular assassination attempt with grenades and high-powered rifles in the heart of Mexico City against the then head of the capital’s police force and now federal security secretary.

The DEA considers the cartel to be as powerful as the Sinaloa cartel, one of Mexico's most infamous criminal groups, with a presence in all 50 U.S. states. It is one of the main suppliers of cocaine to the U.S. market and, like the Sinaloa cartel, earns billions from the production of fentanyl and methamphetamines. Sinaloa, however, has been weakened by infighting after the loss of its leaders Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, both in U.S. custody.

Oseguera Cervantes has been significantly involved in drug trafficking activities since the 1990s. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in 1994 and served nearly three years in prison. Following his release from custody, Oseguera Cervantes returned to Mexico and reengaged in drug trafficking activity.

Since 2017, Oseguera Cervantes has been indicted several times in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

The most recent superseding indictment, filed on April 5, 2022, charges Oseguera Cervantes with conspiracy and distribution of controlled substances (methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl) for the purpose of illegal importation into the United States and use of firearms during and in connection with drug trafficking offenses. Oseguera Cervantes is also charged under the Drug Kingpin Enforcement Act for directing a continuing criminal enterprise.

The U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon states to remain in safe places due to the ongoing security operations.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” in an operation Sunday, a federal official said.

The official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said it happened during a military operation in the western state of Jalisco.

It followed several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states, including in Puerto Vallarta. Such tactics are commonly used by the cartels to block military operations.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro posted to social media, recommending residents stay in their homes.

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho.

In February, the Trump administration designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.