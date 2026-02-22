World News

Mexican army kills leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel, official says

Cartel leader killed, fires set

Photo: Carolina Gomez Aguiñaga Three vehicles set on fire near City Hall in Puerto Vallarta Sunday.

The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” in an operation Sunday, a federal official said.

The official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said it happened during a military operation in the western state of Jalisco.

It followed several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states, including in Puerto Vallarta. Such tactics are commonly used by the cartels to block military operations.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro posted to social media, recommending residents stay in their homes.

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho.

In February, the Trump administration designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.