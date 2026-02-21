World News

Trump says he's increasing the worldwide tariff to 15 per cent

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is increasing his worldwide tariff to 15 per cent.

Trump signed an executive order Friday to enact a 10 per cent global levy after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled his previous tariff tool was illegal.

In a social media post today, Trump says he's increasing the duty because countries have "been 'ripping' the U.S. off for decades."

He says the new tariff level will stay in place while the Trump administration determines "new and legally permissible tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again."

A fact sheet from the White House says the latest tariff will not hit goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement on trade, known as CUSMA.

The duty will also not be applied on top of sector-specific tariffs like steel, aluminum and automobiles.