Photos show Ukrainian war veterans as they find healing and hope under the stage lights
A woman supports Andrii Onopriienko, who was left blind from severe injuries he suffered in combat during Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine, before the premiere of an adaptation of Ivan Kotliarevskyi’s “Eneida,” a Ukrainian reimagining of Virgil’s “Aeneid,” in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
War veterans living with severe injuries from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have taken the stage in Kyiv, transforming personal trauma into powerful storytelling through an adaptation of “Eneida” by Ivan Kotliarevskyi, a Ukrainian reimagining of Virgil's “Aeneid.” Directed by Olha Semioshkina, the amateur troupe spent nearly a year preparing for its premiere at the Kyiv National Academic Molodyy Theatre. The production blends epic poetry with humor, resilience and firsthand wartime experiences.
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
