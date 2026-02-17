World News
Photos of Lunar New Year celebrations for the Year of the Horse
Welcome Year of the Horse
Diners watch a lion dance performance on the first day of Lunar New Year in the Chinatown area in Yokohama, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
People are celebrating the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, the day that starts the Year of the Horse.
