World News

Deaths from Iran's crackdown on protests has surpassed 7,000, activists say

7,000 protest deaths in Iran

In this photo released on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a televised speech. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

The death toll from a crackdown over Iran’s nationwide protests has reached at least 7,002 people killed with many more still feared dead, activists said Thursday.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which offered the latest figures, has been accurate in previous rounds of unrest in Iran and relies on a network of activists in Iran to verify deaths.

Iran’s government offered its only death toll on Jan. 21, saying 3,117 people were killed. Iran’s theocracy in the past has undercounted or not reported fatalities from past unrest.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the death toll, given authorities have disrupted internet access and international calls in Iran.