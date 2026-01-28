World News

ICE agent rebuffed after attempting to enter Ecuadorian consulate in Minneapolis

ICE tried to enter consulate

Ecuador’s minister of foreign affairs has filed a protest with the U.S. Embassy after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents tried to enter the Ecuadorian consulate in Minneapolis without permission Tuesday.

A video of the attempt on social media shows a consulate staffer running to the door to turn the ICE agents away, telling them, “This is the Ecuadorian consulate. You’re not allowed to enter.”

One ICE officer can be heard responding by threatening to “grab” the staffer if he touched the agent before agreeing to leave.

International law generally prohibits law enforcement authorities from entering foreign consulates or embassies without permission, though sometimes permission may be assumed granted for life-threatening emergencies, like fires.

“Consulate officials immediately prevented the ICE officer from entering the consular building, thus ensuring the protection of the Ecuadorians who were present at the time and activating the emergency protocols issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility,” the ministry wrote on X.

A “note of protest” was filed with the U.S. embassy in Ecuador so that similar attempts aren’t made at other consulates, the ministry said.

The State Department, Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to requests for comment.