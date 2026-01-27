World News

Half a million Americans without power after deadly winter storm

As a deadly storm that brought crippling ice to the South and deep snow to the Northeast finally swirled out to sea, it represented a light at the end of the tunnel for some.

However, roughly half a million Americans were still without power or heat, and temperatures were forecast to fall well below freezing Tuesday evening in areas where the massive ice storm did its worst damage.

About 130,000 customers had no electricity in the Nashville, Tennessee, area, according to poweroutage.com. About 140,000 remained without power in hard-hit Mississippi, and nearly 100,000 more in icy Louisiana in what is likely to be a costly storm for the nation.

After a sleepless night in Iuka, Mississippi, Adrian Ronca-Hohn said he awoke Monday to what looked "like a war zone.”

“We couldn’t go 10 seconds without hearing what sounded like a gunshot," the 23-year-old football coach said of falling trees and branches.

Meanwhile, people without power in homes around the South were trying to survive. Many of those homes were never built for northern winters and many southerners are unaccustomed to the many risks that come with winter weather.

“We have a lot of people without heat, without power and without water," Ronca-Hohn said. "We have a lot of mobile homes down here that aren’t very well-insulated."