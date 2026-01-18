World News

High-speed trains collide after one derails in southern Spain, killing at least 5 and injuring 25

5 killed in train collision

Photo: X.com Five people were killed when two trains collided near Madrid, Spain Sunday.

A high-speed train derailed in southern Spain on Sunday, jumping onto the track in the opposite direction and hitting an oncoming train, the Spanish rail operator Adif said.

Emergency services said the collision killed five people and severely injured 25.

The evening train between Malaga and Madrid derailed and hit a train coming from Madrid to Huelva, another southern Spanish city, according to Adif.

Emergency services in Andalucia, the province where the accident happened, said it had recorded five deaths and 25 people with severe injuries.