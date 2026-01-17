World News

Orcas put on a show off Seattle

With breaches and tail slapping, a pod of orcas put on a show near Seattle on Friday.

The close encounter attracted dozens of people to the shore of the West Seattle neighborhood. Whale watchers identified the pod as Bigg's killer whales, a group that hunts sea mammals and lives in the Salish Sea. The pod was seemingly hunting.

Among the people watching from Alki Beach was Summer Staley. She drove from across the city to catch the orcas after seeing a post on the Orca Network's Facebook page alerting of the pod's arrival. The group tracks whales using reports from people on land and in the water.

“It’s just such a beautiful connection with nature and with the universe to be sharing the same space with these beautiful creatures,” said Staley, who has seen the orcas a few dozen times over the last year. “How lucky am I to be able to share this space with them?”

The creatures breached and slapped their tails for about hour. Seabirds and a bald eagle trailed the pod, looking for scraps.