World News
Photos of tensions between federal officers and locals in Minneapolis
Photos: ICE vs. Minneapolis
A man is pushed to the ground as federal immigration officers confront protesters outside Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Click here to view gallery
Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press
Tensions between residents and federal immigration officers continued to rise in the Twin Cities area after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.
——
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
More World News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- Walking for food securitySalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Festival to take over BNAKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Sovereign hits the markVernon - 7:00 pm
- Traffic accident on Hwy 3Castlegar - 6:49 pm
- US, Taiwan sign trade dealBusiness - 6:46 pm
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
© 2026 Castanet.net