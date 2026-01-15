World News

Israel to honor Charlie Kirk with award for fighting antisemitism

Israel to honor Charlie Kirk

Photo: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks at a Turning Point event prior to Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaking, Sept. 4, 2024, in Mesa, Ariz.

Israel will honor the late Charlie Kirk for his work combating antisemitism at a conference in late January, four months after the conservative activist was assassinated while speaking at an American university.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Wednesday evening that Kirk will be given an award at the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem. Several pro-Israeli leaders are expected to attend the event, among them Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

This year will be the second time Israel's government hosts the conference, which it says is “dedicated to confronting antisemitism and Holocaust denial in today’s world.”

Kirk was a staunch supporter of Israel. After his death, Netanyahu described him as a “lion-hearted friend” of the country and a “defender of our common Judeo-Christian civilization.”

The Turning Point USA co-founder frequently invoked scripture and prophecy to urge American Christians and conservatives to stand by the country against its enemies.

But some of his comments about Jewish philanthropy and Hollywood drew accusations of antisemitism. And as debates over Israel have emerged among American conservatives, his legacy on the issue has become contested. Last year, speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, he said support for Israel had become so rigid that he felt unable to voice even mild criticism of its policies.