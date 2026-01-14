World News

Trump flips off heckler during tour of Michigan Ford plant

Photo: X screengrab Donald Trump flipped off a heckler Tuesday during a tour of a Ford plant in Michigan.

U.S. President Donald Trump flipped off a heckler Tuesday during a tour of a Ford Plant in Michigan.

“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

In a video published by TMZ, someone appears to yell at Trump. The outlet reported that a person yelled “pedophile protector” at the president.

Trump responds by flipping off someone on the factory floor. He also points at the person and appears to say “f*ck you” twice.

In a statement to U.S. media outlets, Ford’s director of communications David Tovar said they have seen the video clip.

“One of our core values is respect and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters.”