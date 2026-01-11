World News

Six dead in a series of shootings, suspect charged

Six killed in Mississippi

Authorities have charged a 24-year-old man with murder after six people were killed in a series of shootings in northeast Mississippi.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the victims — family members related to the suspect — were shot at three separate locations late Friday. One of the victims was a child.

“I don’t know what kind of motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old,” he said at a press conference Saturday.

Sheriff's Deputy Steven Woodruff identified Daricka M. Moore as the suspect. He faces a first-degree murder charge that could be upgraded to capital murder, Scott said. He may also face additional murder charges.

The shootings took place in the rural community of Cedarbluff, which is west of the county seat of West Point.