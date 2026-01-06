World News

Strong earthquake hits western Japan but no risk of tsunami

Photo: The Canadian Press Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the reporters at her office in Tokyo Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, after a strong earthquake hit western Japan. (Yuki Sato/Kyodo News via AP)

A strong earthquake hit western Japan on Tuesday but there was no danger of a tsunami.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2, occurred in Shimane prefecture in northwestern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The prefectural capital of Matsue and nearby cities, including some in the neighboring Tottori prefecture, were among the most strongly shaken.

The epicenter was located at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inland, the agency said, adding there was no risk of a tsunami.

No injuries or damage were reported from the quake.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were found at the Shimame nuclear power plant and a related facility in the region.

Japan is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is one of the world's most earthquake-prone areas.