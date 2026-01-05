World News

An annual ode to ice is carved in frozen northern China

Each January, an odd and beautiful thing happens in the frigid northeastern Chinese city of Harbin.

Some would argue that the place, the capital of Heilongjiang province, has enough ice already. But sculptors converge on the town not far from China's border with Russia to bring out more of it, and to compete for the best ice sculpture of the year.

The effect is dreamlike. Sculptures are lit from within, and a section of the city becomes a magical expanse that feels like a holiday TV special. Families journey from distant locations to see the sculptures — and bundle up while doing so.

In these photos by Associated Press photographer Ng Han Guan, taken Saturday, an ice sculptor prepares his work for competition at the Ice and Snow Festival and people approach the icy steps of an obelisk sculpture glowing in yellow and purple.

The festival lasts until mid-February. And yes: If they want to, visitors can go swimming amid the ice, too.