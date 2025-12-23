World News

Trooper and suspect killed in a shooting at a Delaware DMV

Photo: Facebook Police, fire and rescue crews are responding to the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles facility in Wilmington following reports of a shooting.

A Delaware state trooper was killed along with the suspected gunman Tuesday during a shooting at a motor vehicle agency near Wilmington, authorities said.

Neither Gov. Matt Meyer's office nor state and local police immediately returned messages seeking details about the shooting in New Castle, just a few miles outside of Wilmington.

State police said on social media the threat was over before 3 p.m. and they were continuing to assess other injuries.

“State and local law enforcement are on the scene and coordinating response efforts,” Meyer said on X, formerly Twitter. “We will share updates as they are confirmed.”