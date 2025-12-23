World News

Emergency officials respond to a small plane crash near Galveston, Texas

Emergency personnel rush a victim of a small plane crash to an awaiting ambulance, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, near the Galveston causeway, near Galveston, Texas. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Emergency crews in Texas are responding to a small plane crash near Galveston, officials said.

The crash took place Monday near the base of a causeway near Galveston, along the Texas coast about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration were expected to arrive at the scene of the crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a post on the social platform X.

It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard or whether there had been any injuries.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said officials from its dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrol were responding to the crash.

“The incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook, adding that the public should avoid the area so emergency responders can work safely.

Galveston is an island that is a popular beach destination.

It's not immediately clear if weather was a factor. However, the area has been experiencing foggy conditions over the past few days, according to Cameron Batiste, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

He said that at about 2:30 p.m. Monday a fog came in that had about a half-mile visibility. The foggy conditions are expected to persist through Tuesday morning.