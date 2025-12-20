World News

Minnesota jury says Johnson & Johnson owes $65.5 million to woman with cancer who used talcum powder

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - The Johnson & Johnson headquarters is in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

A Minnesota jury awarded $65.5 million on Friday to a mother of three who claimed talcum products made by Johnson & Johnson exposed her to asbestos and contributed to her developing cancer in the lining of her lungs.

Jurors determined that plaintiff Anna Jean Houghton Carley, 37, should be compensated by Johnson & Johnson after using its baby powder throughout her childhood and later developing mesothelioma, an aggressive cancer caused primarily by exposure to the carcinogen asbestos.

Johnson & Johnson said it would appeal the verdict.

During a 13-day trial in Ramsey County District Court, Carley's legal team argued the pharmaceutical giant sold and marketed talc-based products to consumers despite knowing it can be contaminated with asbestos. Carley's lawyers also said her family was never warned about potential dangers while using the product on their child. The product was taken off shelves in the U.S. in 2020.

“This case was not about compensation only. It was about truth and accountability," Carley's attorney Ben Braly said.

Erik Haas, worldwide vice president of litigation for Johnson & Johnson, argued the company's baby powder is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer. He expects an appellate court to reverse the decision.

The verdict is the latest development in a longstanding legal battle over claims that talc in Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower body powder was connected to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, which strikes the lungs and other organs. Johnson & Johnson stopped selling powder made with talc worldwide in 2023.

“These lawsuits are predicated on ‘junk science,’ refuted by decades of studies that demonstrate Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer,” Haas said in a statement after the verdict.

Earlier this month, a Los Angeles jury awarded $40 million to two women who claimed Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder caused their ovarian cancer. And in October, another California jury ordered the company to pay $966 million to the family of a woman who died of mesothelioma, claiming she developed the cancer because the baby powder she used was contaminated with asbestos.