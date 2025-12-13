UN chief says 6 peacekeepers killed in drone strike on a UN facility in Sudan

Photo: United Nations - file photo Six U.N. peacekeepers were killed by a drone strike in Sudan Saturday.

A drone strike hit a U.N. facility in war-torn Sudan on Saturday, killing six peacekeepers, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The strike hit the U.N. peacekeeping logistics base in the city of Kadugli, in the central region of Kordofan, he said in a statement.

Eight other peacekeepers were wounded in the strike. All the victims are Bangladeshi nationals, serving in the U.N. Interim Security Force for Abyei, UNISFA.

“Attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law,” said Guterres, who called for those responsible for the “unjustifiable” attack to be held accountable.

The Sudanese military blamed the attack on the Rapid Support Forces, a notorious paramilitary group at war with the army for the control of the country for more than two years.

The attack “clearly reveals the subversive approach of the rebel militia and those behind it,” the military said in a statement.