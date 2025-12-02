World News

Son of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty in US drug trafficking case in deal with prosecutors

Photo: U.S. Department of State via AP, File FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Joaquín Guzmán López after he was arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas.

A son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” pleaded guilty Monday to U.S. drug trafficking charges, months after his brother entered a plea deal.

Known locally in Mexico as the “Chapitos,” or “little Chapos,” Joaquin Guzman Lopez and his brother, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, are accused of running a faction of the Sinaloa cartel. Federal authorities in 2023 described the operation as a massive effort to send “staggering” quantities of fentanyl into the U.S.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug trafficking and continuing criminal enterprise after admitting his role in overseeing the transport of tens of thousands of kilograms of drugs to the U.S., mostly through underground tunnels. With the plea deal he'll avoid life in prison.

Security was tight at Chicago's federal court ahead of the hearing where prosecutors detailed events leading up to Guzman Lopez's dramatic arrest with another longtime Sinaloa leader on U.S. soil in July 2024.

Guzman Lopez, wearing an orange jumpsuit and matching shoes, spoke little in court. At the start of the hearing, U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman asked him what he did for work.

“Drug trafficking,” he said.

“Oh that’s your job,” Coleman said with a chuckle. “There you go.”

If Guzman Lopez cooperates with the U.S. government, prosecutors say they would reduce the life sentence attached to the charges. Regardless, he faces at least 10 years in prison, said Andrew Erskine, an attorney representing the federal government.

Guzman Lopez would have no opportunity to appeal the sentence as part of the plea deal.

His defense attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, commended both U.S. and Mexican authorities.

“The government has been very fair with Joaquin thus far,” he told reporters after the hearing. “I do appreciate the fact that the Mexican government didn’t interfere.”

Guzman Lopez and another longtime Sinaloa leader, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, were arrested in July 2024 in Texas after they landed in the U.S. on a private plane. Both men have previously pleaded not guilty to various drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms charges. Their surprising capture prompted a surge in violence in Mexico’s northern state of Sinaloa as two factions of the Sinaloa cartel clashed.

As part of the plea deal, Joaquin Guzman Lopez admitted to helping oversee the production and smuggling of large quantities of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl into the United States, fueling a crisis that has contributed to tens of thousands of overdose deaths annually.

Guzman Lopez also admitted to kidnapping an unnamed individual purported to be Zambada. Erskine described the alleged kidnapping in court, saying Guzman Lopez had the glass from a floor-to-ceiling window removed. During a meeting in the room with the unnamed person, Guzman Lopez allegedly had others enter through the open window, seize the individual, put a bag over his head and take him to a plane. On board, he was zip tied and given sedatives before the plane landed at a New Mexico airport near the border with Texas.

Erskine said the alleged kidnapping was part of an attempt to show cooperation with the U.S. government, which did not sanction it. He said Guzman Lopez would not receive cooperation credit from the incident.

Zambada's attorney has previously claimed that his client was “forcibly kidnapped” by Guzman Lopez onto the flight into the U.S.

Lichtman said he would try to seek a lower sentence.

“I don’t know how this ends up," Lichtman said. "If he gets a 10-year sentence, it’s still a lot of time for anybody to spend in prison.”

In court, observers were instructed to turn off electronic devices while authorities used police dogs to sniff bags and equipment in the downtown courthouse's lobby.

In July, Ovidio Guzman Lopez became the first son of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to enter a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms charges tied to his leadership role in the cartel. Legal experts called the plea deal a significant step for the U.S. government in their investigation and prosecution of Sinaloa cartel leaders.

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2019 for his role as the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, having smuggled mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States over 25 years. The brothers allegedly assumed their father’s former role as leaders of the cartel.