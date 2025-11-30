World News
4 dead and 10 wounded in shooting at banquet hall in Stockton, California
4 dead and 10 wounded
Photo: Contributed
Several people hospitalized after shooting in Stockton
Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.
Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office, said the victims included both children and adults. Early indications “suggest this may have been a targeted incident,” Brent said during a news conference at the scene.
The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses.
Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive.
Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims. Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.
More World News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- Blazers hammer Royals 8-2WHL - 10:13 pm
- Students donate $7.5KKelowna - 8:00 pm
- New home for local libraryScotch Creek - 7:00 pm
- Retirement comedy on stagePenticton - 7:00 pm
- Forrest Paralympic readyVernon - 7:00 pm
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
© 2026 Castanet.net