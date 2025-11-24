World News

Melania Trump welcomes Christmas tree to the White House

Photo: The Canadian Press First lady Melania Trump receives the official 2025 White House Christmas Tree, a white fir from Korson's Tree Farms in Michigan, on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Washington.

First lady Melania Trump welcomed this year's Christmas tree to the White House on Monday.

The tree, which came from Korson’s Tree Farms in Michigan, was delivered in a green horse-drawn carriage driven by three men wearing top hats.

“It's a beautiful tree,” the first lady said as she circled the carriage and posed for pictures.

Wearing a cream-colored overcoat and dark red gloves, she shook hands with one of the drivers and a woman who was standing with the two Clydesdale horses.