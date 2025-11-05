World News

Jury deliberates in assault case against DC man who threw sandwich at federal agent in viral video

Case of the sandwich tosser

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - Posters of a person throwing a sandwich are pictured along H Street, Aug. 17, 2025, in Washington.

A jury began deliberating Wednesday in the Justice Department's assault case against a man who threw a sandwich at a federal agent, turning him into a symbol of resistance to President Donald Trump’s law-enforcement surge in the nation's capital.

Prosecutors told jurors that Sean Charles Dunn broke the law when he threw his submarine sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent on the night of Aug. 10.

One of Dunn's lawyers urged the jury to acquit Dunn, a former Justice Department employee, of a misdemeanor assault charge after a two-day trial. Defense attorney Sabrina Shroff questioned why the case was brought in the first place.

“A footlong from Subway could not and certainly did not inflict any bodily harm,” Shroff said during the trial's closing arguments. “Throwing a sandwich is not a forcible offense.”

Prosecutors from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office said Dunn knew he didn’t have a right to throw the sandwich at the agent.

“This is not a case about someone with strong opinions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiLorenzo said. “It's about an individual who crossed the line.”

Dunn didn't testify at his trial. But the jury heard him explain why he confronted a group of CBP agents on the same weekend that Trump announced his deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops and federal agents to assist with police patrols in Washington, D.C.

After his arrest, a law-enforcement officer's body camera captured him saying: “I did it. I threw a sandwich. I did it to draw them away from where they were. I succeeded.”

A grand jury refused to indict Dunn on a felony assault count, part of a pattern of pushback against the Justice Department’s prosecution of surge-related criminal cases. After the rare rebuke from the grand jury, Pirro’s office charged Dunn instead with a misdemeanor.

When Dunn approached a group of CBP agents who were in front of a club hosting a “Latin Night,” he called them “fascists” and “racists” and chanted “shame” toward them. An observer’s video captured Dunn throwing a sandwich at an agent’s chest.

“Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” Dunn shouted, according to police.

Dunn ran away but was apprehended. DiLorenzo said the agents confronted by Dunn showed "the utmost restraint."

“He spent seven minutes trying to get them off that corner,” the prosecutor said.

CBP Agent Gregory Lairmore testified that the sandwich “exploded” when it struck his chest hard enough that he could feel it through his ballistic vest.

“You could smell the onions and the mustard,” he recalled.

Lairmore’s colleagues jokingly gave him gifts making light of the incident, including a sandwich-shaped plush toy and a patch that said “felony footlong.” Lairmore acknowledged that he kept the gifts, placing the patch on his lunchbox.

“If someone assaulted you, someone offended you, would you keep mementos of that assault?” Shroff asked jurors. “Of course not.”

Dunn was released from custody but rearrested when a team of armed federal agents in riot gear raided his home. The White House posted a highly produced “propaganda” video of the raid on its official X account, Dunn’s lawyers said.

Dunn worked as an international affairs specialist in the Justice Department’s criminal division. After Dunn’s arrest, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced his firing in a social media post that referred to him as “an example of the Deep State.”

His lawyers urged the judge to dismiss the case for what they allege is a vindictive and selective prosecution. They argued that the posts by Bondi and the White House show Dunn was impermissibly targeted for his political speech.

Dunn is charged with assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating and interfering with a federal officer. Dozens of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol were convicted of felonies for assaulting or interfering with police during the Jan. 6 attack. Trump pardoned or ordered the dismissal of charges for all of them.