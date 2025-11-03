Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Afghanistan, killing at least 5 people
Quake rocks Afghanistan
A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook northern Afghanistan before dawn Monday, killing at least five people and injuring 143 others, a spokesman for the country's National Disaster Management Authority said.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake's epicenter was located 22 kilometers (14 miles) west-southwest of Khulm, Afghanistan, at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles). It struck at 12:59 a.m. Monday local time, the USGS said.
Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s disaster management agency, said the people killed and injured were in Samangan province. He said most of the injured suffered minor wounds and were discharged after receiving initial treatment.
The quake was felt in several provinces in Afghanistan.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Aug. 31, 2025, in eastern Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan killed more than 2,200 people. On Oct. 7, 2023, a magnitude 6.3 quake followed by strong aftershocks left at least 4,000 people dead, according to the Taliban government.
