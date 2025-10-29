World News
WHO says over 460 people reportedly killed at a hospital taken by Sudanese paramilitary forces
460 people killed at hospital
This satellite image taken by Airbus DS shows part of the Daraja Oula neighborhood of el-Fasher, Sudan, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (Airbus DS 2025 via AP)
The head of the U.N. health agency said Tuesday that more than 460 people were reportedly killed in a hospital in a city in the western Darfur region that was overrun by Sudanese paramilitary forces over the weekend.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said in a statement the 460 patients and companions were reportedly killed at Saudi Maternity Hospital in el-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur.
He said the WHO was “appalled and deeply shocked” by the reports.
The city was taken by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces after more than 500 days of siege.
