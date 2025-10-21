World News
Inflatable costumes used to deflate tensions at rallies against Trump, in photos
Deflating tension at rallies
Demonstrators wear inflatable costumes and carry signs during a No Kings protest, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Click here to view gallery
Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press
Protesters have taken to wearing oversized inflatable costumes to deflate tensions and draw attention at rallies against Trump administration’s policies.
Crowds across the U.S. and abroad rallied Saturday during “No Kings” demonstrations against what they call a slide into authoritarianism under President Donald Trump.
Republicans dismissed the gatherings as “Hate America” rallies, but many had a festive feel. The trend began several weeks ago in Portland, Oregon, when a protester showed up at nightly protests wearing an inflatable frog costume.
Now, crowds in that city that gather daily and nightly outside an immigration facility have further embraced the absurd, donning inflatable frog, unicorn, axolotl, dinosaur and banana costumes.
More World News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- Carney boosts GST rebateOttawa - 7:11 am
- Watch for falling rocksShuswap - 6:21 am
- Danger on gay dating apps?Kamloops - 5:57 am
- Buried by 46 cm snowfallToronto - 5:42 am
- Deadly storm blankets U.S.U.S. - 5:38 am
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
© 2026 Castanet.net