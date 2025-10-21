World News

Man killed by tree branch, pedestrian blown into road as storm buffets Wellington, New Zealand

Man killed by tree branch

Photo: Bruce MacKay/STUFF via AP A ferry is battered by high winds in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.

A man was struck and killed by a tree branch in a city park Tuesday as stormy weather buffeted New Zealand's capital.

The dangerous winds and heavy rain disrupted travel, closed schools and cut electricity in parts of the country. Wind canceled flights into and out of Wellington for several hours before they resumed to bumpy take-offs and landings. The storm also halted passenger ferry sailings.

The man who died had been injured on Mount Victoria, a popular trail walking spot in the central city.

Authorities urged residents to stay out of the city’s parks and reserves because of the danger from falling trees. A dashcam video taken by a motorist Tuesday morning showed a pedestrian sent sprawling by a wind gust into the road, where they narrowly avoided being hit by oncoming cars.

The MetService weather agency said winds were recorded at speeds of up to 120 kph (75 mph) in the area of Kelburn. Wellington is New Zealand’s windiest city and known for its howling gales but the gusts were strong even by the capital’s standards.

About 10,000 properties were without electricity in the neighboring rural region of Wairarapa, according to figures from the local lines company. Schools and businesses in the area closed for the day.

Throughout Tuesday the lower North Island, where Wellington is located, and most of the South Island were under wind or rain warnings. In Christchurch on the South Island, gales disrupted flights on Tuesday afternoon.

Some state highways on both islands were closed due to flooding and landslides. In Hawkes Bay on the North Island, the wind toppled a truck, injuring one person and closing the road, authorities said.

New Zealand’s location in the southern latitudes and the mountain ranges that run the length of the country can produce wild weather throughout the year. MetService said the tempest was due to ease Wednesday before a second, more severe weather system was expected Thursday.