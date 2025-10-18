World News

Yemen's Houthi rebels raid a UN facility but all staff are reported safe

UN facility raided

Photo: The Canadian Press Houthi supporters hold a poster of Maj. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, who died of wounds he suffered after an Israeli attack, during an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Saturday raided a U.N. facility in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, a U.N. official said, but all staff were reported to be safe.

Jean Alam, a spokesman for the U.N. resident coordinator for Yemen, said Houthi security forces entered the U.N. compound in Sanaa. He told The Associated Press there were 15 U.N. international staff members in the facility at the time of the raid, and that “according to latest information all staff in the compound are safe and accounted for and have contacted their families.”

The rebels raided U.N. offices in Sanaa on Aug. 31 and detained 19 employees, according to the U.N. They later released the deputy director of the UNICEF office in the country but still hold more than 50 people, including many associated with aid groups, civil society and the now-closed U.S. Embassy in Sanaa.

“The United Nations is taking all necessary measures and is in contact with the relevant authorities and counterparts to ensure the safety and security of all personnel and property,” Alam said.

Another U.N. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the raid, said the building is operated by the U.N. The employees belong to multiple U.N. agencies including the World Food Program, UNICEF and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said the official.

Saturday’s raid was the latest in a long-running Houthi crackdown against the U.N. and other international organizations working in rebel-held areas in Yemen. The crackdown forced the U.N. to suspend its operations in the Houthi stronghold of Saada province in northern Yemen following the detention of eight staffers in January. The U.N. also relocated its top humanitarian coordinator in Yemen from Sanaa to the coastal city of Aden, which serves as seat for the internationally recognized government.

Yemen has plunged into civil war in 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and including the United Arab Emirates intervened the following year in an attempt to restore the government. The war has been stalemated in recent years, and the rebels reached a deal with Saudi Arabia that stopped their attacks on the kingdom in return for ceasing the Saudi-led strikes on their territories.