North Korea displays new long-range missile at military parade celebrating Kim Jong Un’s leadership

Photo: The Canadian Press From left, Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev attend a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Ekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Pool Photo via AP)

At a massive military parade attended by foreign leaders, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rolled out his nuclear-armed military’s most powerful weapons, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile he may be preparing to test in coming weeks.

The parade, which began Friday night and marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party, highlighted Kim’s growing diplomatic footing and his relentless drive to build an arsenal that could viably target the continental United States and his rivals in Asia.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said the parade featured a new, yet-to-be-tested intercontinental ballistic missile called the Hwasong-20, which it described as the “most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system.”

Other weapons on display included shorter range ballistic, cruise and supersonic missiles, which the North previously described as capable of delivering nuclear strikes against targets in rival South Korea.

In a speech at the parade, Kim said his military “must continue to evolve into an invincible force that eliminates all threats,” but made no direct mention of Washington or Seoul, according to comments published by KCNA.