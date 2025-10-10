282853
Returning to ruins: Photos of Palestinian families going home

Abdel Kareem Hana And Yousef Al Zanoun And Jehad Alshrafi And Emilio Morenatti, The Associated Press - Oct 10, 2025 / 3:46 pm | Story: 577352

Palestinian families who have been displaced by Israel's two-year war on Hamas have started returning to their destroyed homes in Gaza after the Israeli military announced a ceasefire with Hamas.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

