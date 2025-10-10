World News
Returning to ruins: Photos of Palestinian families going home
Returning to ruins: photos
A man looks out from his damaged apartment at the destruction in his neighborhood in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, after returning home following an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of remaining hostages. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinian families who have been displaced by Israel's two-year war on Hamas have started returning to their destroyed homes in Gaza after the Israeli military announced a ceasefire with Hamas.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
