World leaders express hope after Trump says Israel and Hamas agreed to first phase of peace deal

World leaders on Thursday expressed hope for peace and urged Israel and Hamas to fulfill their commitments in the hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the parties had agreed to the “first phase” of a deal signaling a major breakthrough in the two-year war in Gaza.

Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on social media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media: “With God’s help we will bring them all home.”

Here's how other leaders responded.

Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country played a role in the negotiations, hailed the agreement. He thanked Trump in a statement on X for “demonstrating the necessary political will,” as well as Qatar and Egypt for facilitating the deal.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to my Palestinian brothers and sisters who have endured indescribable suffering for two years,” Erdogan said, adding Turkey would closely monitor the full implementation of the agreement.

Egypt

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi hailed the deal between Israel and Hamas as a “historic moment.”

“This agreement does not only close the chapter of war; it also opens the door of hope for the peoples of the region for a future defined by justice and stability,” el-Sissi wrote on social media.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, after phone calls from his European counterparts, expressed hope the deal would start a “new chapter in the region, one in which the Palestinian and Israeli people enjoy security and stability, opening the door to a just and lasting peace between them.”

United Arab Emirates

The UAE, which struck a diplomatic recognition deal with Israel in 2020, praised the move toward a ceasefire, saying it hoped it would “constitute a positive step toward ending the humanitarian suffering in Gaza” while moving toward a two-state solution.

United Nations

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said the U.N. “will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.”

He urged all “to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political?path forward” toward “recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security.”

China

China hoped for a “lasting and comprehensive” ceasefire in Gaza, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun saying that Xi Jinping's government expects the agreement to ease the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza and calm tensions in the Middle East.

“We are ready to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts to promote a comprehensive, fair and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue and the realization of peace and stability in the Middle East,” he said, noting that China advocates for a two-state solution.

France

President Emmanuel Macron said the agreement is a “great hope for the hostages and their families, for the Palestinians in Gaza, and for the entire region.”

Macron commended on X “the efforts of President @realDonaldTrump, as well as the Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators who helped make it happen,” and called on the warring parties “to strictly uphold” the terms of the deal.

Macron said European and Arab countries’ foreign ministers will discuss the deal in Paris later Thursday. “This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution,” he said.

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the agreement and urged an immediate lifting of restrictions on aid.

Speaking while on a trade mission to India, Starmer praised the “tireless diplomatic efforts” of the mediators and said the U.K. will support efforts to turn the ceasefire into a “sustainable path” to long-term peace.

“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years,” he said.

Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the agreement and said he was hopeful for a full deal this week.

Merz said the developments are encouraging and that “hopes regarding Israel and the Gaza Strip increased again last night, but this is not yet really concluded, so we are of course watching the situation very closely and remain optimistic.”

Saudi Arabia

The kingdom's foreign ministry expressed “hope that this important step will lead to urgent action to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, a complete Israeli withdrawal, the restoration of security and stability and the initiation of practical steps to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.”

Jordan

Jordan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, praised the efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States and thanked Turkey for its role in the deal.

Safadi stressed the need for aid to enter Gaza and said Jordan was ready to resume aid deliveries.

Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun said he hoped the initial agreement would “constitute a first step toward a permanent ceasefire and an end to the humanitarian suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Aoun called for “continued international and regional efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace in the region that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people” and for Israel to “halt its aggressive policies in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.”

Italy

Premier Giorgia Meloni called the agreement “extraordinary news” and a “unique opportunity to end this conflict.”

“I urge all parties to fully respect the measures already agreed upon and to work to swiftly implement the next steps envisaged in the peace plan,” she said and added that Italy will continue to support the mediators’ efforts, standing “ready to contribute to the stabilization, reconstruction, and development of Gaza.”

The Netherlands

Foreign Minister David van Weel, speaking during a visit to Indonesia, said the agreement is “a significant step and a historical turning point.”

“It can put an end to two years of unimaginable suffering. But the full implementation of this plan is crucial. And that starts with the release of hostages, the unhindered access for humanitarian aid, and the cessation of all hostilities,” he said.

Canada

“I am relieved that the hostages will soon be reunited with their families,” Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media. “After years of intense suffering, peace finally feels attainable.”

Argentina

“I want to take the opportunity to say that I will sign the candidacy of Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to international peace,” Argentine President Javier Milei posted on X.

“Any other leader with similar achievements would have received it a long time ago,” the libertarian leader and Trump ally wrote.

Japan

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba welcomed the agreement “reached under President @realDonaldTrump’s strong leadership to secure the release of all hostages and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“We must seize this opportunity to realize a swift improvement of the humanitarian situation, lasting peace and a two-state solution,” he wrote on X.