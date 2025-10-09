277359
277175
World News  

Typhoon hits Japanese islands south of Tokyo with heavy rain

Typhoon hits Japan

The Associated Press - Oct 9, 2025 / 6:03 am | Story: 576984
This image from a video released by Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Port and Harbor shows waves hitting the shore of Kaminato Port in Hachijo Island, south of Tokyo Japan Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Port and Harbor via AP)
Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Port and Harbor via AP
This image from a video released by Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Port and Harbor shows waves hitting the shore of Kaminato Port in Hachijo Island, south of Tokyo Japan Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. 

Heavy rain from a typhoon on Thursday battered a chain of Japanese islands south of Tokyo and the government urged residents to watch for landslides and flooding.

Kyodo news agency reported there has been record rainfall in parts of the Izu island chain located 280 kilometers (174 miles) south of the Japanese capital.

Hundreds of people took refuge at evacuation centers. One man died after being swept away by waves while fishing in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, on the main Japanese island of Honshu.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More World News

275997