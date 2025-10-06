World News

Rescuers in India search for missing after landslides kill 24 in Darjeeling region

In this photo taken Oct. 4, 2025 and released by Lingsuiye, villagers with their oxen and horses ascend the mountain during rescue efforts to reach hundreds of hikers trapped by heavy snow at tourist campsites on a slope of Mount Everest in Tibet on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Lingsuiye via AP) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Rescuers were scouring India's northeastern tea-growing hill district of Darjeeling on Monday for those reported missing a day after landslides triggered by heavy downpours killed at least 24 people, officials said.

Teams of Indian army personnel and members of the disaster response force were searching for people who are feared trapped under debris, said Udayan Guha, West Bengal state development minister.

Downpours and road damage hampered efforts to reach several affected villages, officials said. Television news showed rescue workers using earth movers to clear the debris.

Landslides triggered by intense rains destroyed homes and infrastructure and left hundreds of tourists stranded in Darjeeling over the weekend. Rainfall also caused two iron bridges to collapse, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

India’s weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in the region to last until Tuesday.

On Sunday, at least 44 people were killed in Nepal due to mudslides and flooding triggered by severe rainfall. The victims included at least 37 people in the eastern mountain district of Illam, where whole villages were swept away by landslides.

The weekend’s heavy rainfall arrived at the end of Nepal’s monsoon season, which usually begins in June and ends by mid-September. It also left parts of the capital, Kathmandu, flooded and caused the cancellation of all domestic flights on Saturday.

In a separate incident, rescuers were helping hundreds of hikers trapped by heavy snow at tourist campsites on a slope of Mount Everest in Tibet, Chinese state media said.

About 350 hikers had reached a meeting point in Tingri country and rescuers were in contact with another 200, state broadcaster CCTV said late Sunday. There was no immediate update on rescue efforts on Monday.

Cloudbursts, floods and landslides have caused significant loss of life and property in recent months across India. Flash floods swept away an entire village in the northern state of Uttarakhand in August.

Extreme rains this year have caused flooding and landslides across the South Asian region, which includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives and Nepal.

Experts say human-caused climate change is intensifying South Asia’s monsoons, which traditionally run from June to September and again from October to December. The rains, once predictable, now arrive in erratic bursts that dump extreme amounts of water in short periods, followed by dry spells.